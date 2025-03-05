Arzu Aliyeva attends Iftar ceremony with mothers of martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, an Iftar ceremony was held on March 4 to mark the holy month of Ramadan, Trend reports.

Arzu Aliyeva attended the event, which brought together parents of martyrs, war veterans, and public figures from various regions of the country. During the ceremony, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and prayers were offered for the souls of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

Speakers at the event highlighted the heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. They also expressed gratitude for the government’s continuous support for the families of martyrs and war veterans, describing this gathering as a reflection of that commitment.

As part of the “My Son is a Hero” project, implemented by “Fire Land Group” with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, gifts were presented to mothers of martyrs ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. Well-known artists also performed at the event in honor of the mothers of fallen heroes.

The “My Father is a Hero” and “My Son is a Hero” projects have been ongoing for five years, organizing events across Azerbaijan with the participation of families of martyrs.