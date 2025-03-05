Kyrgyzstan boosts cargo transportation by rail in Jan. 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. Rail transport in Kyrgyzstan handled 865,700 tons of cargo in January 2025, which is a 14.7 percent increase compared to 754,800 tons in January 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Committee shows that 386,700 tons were dispatched by rail, which is a 43.6 percent increase compared to the same month last year (269,300 tons).

Meanwhile, the volume of cargo arriving by rail reached 745,300 tons, a 21.5 percent increase from January 2024 (613,300 tons).

The volume of freight turnover by rail in January 2025 was 107.1 million ton-kilometers, showing a 15.9 percent rise compared to January 2024 (92.4 million ton-kilometers).

Overall, Kyrgyzstan transported a total of 4.5 million tons of cargo in January 2025, which is an 11.9 percent increase, or 479,900 tons more, compared to January 2024. The volume of freight turnover in January 2025 increased by 31.5 million ton-kilometers, or 10.6 percent, compared to January 2024, reaching 328.6 million ton-kilometers.