Armenian leaders claimed authorship of fascism and accused Mussolini of plagiarism - Vmedia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Few people know that in Armenia they very actively declared their historical rights to fascist ideology: the beginning of the new video of the Vmedia YouTube channel is intriguing from the very beginning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCuwqOKzjlw&feature=youtu.be

In particular, we are talking about the statements of the last Prime Minister of Dashnak Armenia (1918-1921) Simon Vratsyan, who, from the pages of the Dashnak magazine "Droshak" ("Banner") published in Paris, accused Benito Mussolini of plagiarizing the ideas of fascism he preached. Namely, of borrowing them from the program of the Dashnaktsutyun party.

At the same time, Vmedia emphasizes that if in 1926 the world did not yet know what fascism was, and in the Armenian environment they did not really understand whether it was worth claiming such dubious "copyrights", then it will no longer be possible to justify the policy of modern Armenia, where a cult around historical figures associated with the fascists is preserved.

After the collapse of the USSR, an impressive cult was created in modern Armenia around Garegin Nzhdeh, and since 2004 "Nzhdehism" has been proclaimed the official ideology in Armenia.

Garegin Nzhdeh, who served as a paid agent for the SD during World War II, is considered the founder of the Armenian Nazi ideology - "tsekhachronism". In Armenia, this ideology is shamefully called "tribalism", but this does not stop it from being essentially fascist. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia even prepared and published a propaganda brochure dedicated to Nzhdeh and his ideas. The author of this book, Mushvig Lalayan, is quoted in the film, who, in fact, expressed a claim to the primacy of "tsekhakron" in comparison with Nazism and fascism. "This is probably why the first president of Armenia spoke about a grave crime against humanity as the fulfillment of the "Armenian dream." The second president, Robert Kocharyan, declared the "genetic incompatibility" of Armenians and Azerbaijanis. The third, Serzh Sargsyan, boasted of his personal participation in the Khojaly massacre, the genocide. And the current prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, is wriggling with all his might, like an eel in a frying pan, just to prevent the return of the exiled Azerbaijanis to Armenia," the Vmedia film emphasizes.