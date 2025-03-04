Kazakhstani universities showcase educational opportunities in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. An official opening ceremony for the educational exhibition of Kazakhstani universities took place at the Baku Sports Palace on March 4, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education told Trend.

The exhibition was organized as part of the visit to Azerbaijan by a delegation of rectors from several Kazakhstani higher education institutions, headed by the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek.

The primary goal of the exhibition is to introduce the Azerbaijani public to universities in Kazakhstan and strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries.

During the opening ceremony, both Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, and Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek, wished success to the participants. The speeches highlighted the further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the field of internationalization of science and higher education, with confidence expressed that the exhibition would positively impact educational ties between the two nations.

Over twenty different Kazakh universities will be on display throughout the two-day event. Kazakhstan offers a wide range of educational possibilities for visitors, covering a wide range of levels and specialties. Participation in the exhibition is free of charge.

Under the intergovernmental scholarship programs, Azerbaijani citizens currently have the opportunity to receive full scholarships for education at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels in Kazakhstan.

