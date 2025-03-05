Uzbekistan, Slovakia forge path to strengthen trade through new Business Council

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and Slovakia have agreed to establish a Business Council to further develop trade and economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement was made during a meeting between Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Peter Mihok, Chairman of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, with plans for a delegation of Slovak business representatives to visit Uzbekistan in April 2025. The visit will include a business forum and B2B meetings to foster closer ties between the two countries' business communities.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to officially establish the Uzbekistan-Slovakia Business Council.

SCCI, one of Slovakia's leading business organizations, has been active since its founding in 1992, focusing on promoting local and international entrepreneurship, improving the business environment, and supporting trade and investment activities.