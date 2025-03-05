Azerbaijani diaspora organizations address Canadian MPs on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 5 March 2025 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Montreal, including the Quebec Azerbaijani Association and the Montreal Canadian-Azerbaijani Society, addressed a letter to Canadian parliamentarians on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The letter provides detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy. It highlights that on the night of February 25th to 26th, 1992, Armenian armed forces, supported by the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment stationed in Khankendi, attacked Khojaly from three directions, killing hundreds of civilians. Despite the 33 years that have passed since this horrific tragedy, the Khojaly genocide remains one of the darkest chapters in Azerbaijan's modern history.

Furthermore, it was noted that one of the important issues is the punishment of the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide and the official recognition of this tragedy.

