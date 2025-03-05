Kyrgyzstan thwarts terrorism and detains criminal gang members

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. Employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained 30 supporters of a clandestine terrorist group, Trend reports via SCNS.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the activity of this group was coordinated with foreign centers of international terrorist organizations (ITO).

“Members of the mentioned group systematically held conspiratorial meetings, where they propagandized radical ideology, as well as collecting money to finance terrorist activities. It was found that the main purpose of this radical group was to commit so-called “jihad” against the constitutional order of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as planning terrorist acts against officials, employees of special services, and law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic. The video instructions for making an improvised explosive device were seized from one of the members of the group”, the information notes.

Information emphasizes that the investigation is currently underway.