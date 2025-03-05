Fire at Azerbaijan's Baku Oil Refinery prompts prime minister to call operational meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held an operational meeting at the oil refinery where a fire occurred, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the source, Asadov arrived at the scene of the incident to investigate the causes of the fire at the oil refinery and directly monitored the firefighting process.

The operational meeting took place with the participation of the minister of Emergency Situations, heads of relevant structures of the ministry, the president of SOCAR, and other senior officials.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, and other responsible persons presented reports on the investigation into the causes of the fire and the assessment of damages.

The prime minister instructed to thoroughly investigate the causes of the fire and take decisive measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The fire that broke out at the oil refinery located in the Nizami district of Baku has been completely eliminated by the Emergency Situations Ministry, which prevented it from spreading to a large area.

In the interim, law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the location. The jurisdiction was secured and all requisite safeguarding protocols were implemented.



Moreover, a triad of emergency medical service units was engaged in the occurrence.

