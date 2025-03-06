Macron proposes discussion on France’s nuclear arsenal in EU security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to open a discussion on the role of France’s nuclear weapons in defending the European Union, Trend reports.

"Our nuclear deterrent is essential. It is comprehensive and entirely sovereign, from start to finish. Since 1964, it has played a key role in maintaining peace and security in Europe. <...> Our future is in our own hands. We must make decisions on military matters, but we must also secure our economic, technological, and industrial independence," he said in a video address to the nation.