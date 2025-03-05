Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ICRC confirms Azerbaijan's decision to shut down its office

Politics Materials 5 March 2025 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed Azerbaijan's intention to close its office.

"The Government of Azerbaijan has informed us of its intention to close the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Azerbaijan. We are currently in contact with the authorities, and this discussion is part of our confidential and bilateral dialogue," a source in the organization told Trend.

The ICRC office in Baku had been operating since March 3, 1992.

