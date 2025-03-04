Azerbaijani FM holds discussions with D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan's election as a member of the Organization during last year's D-8 summit is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional and international authority, as well as the trust placed in the Organization.

It was noted that Azerbaijan will continue to make every effort to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with the D-8 member states.

The parties also discussed various issues on the D-8 agenda, including political, economic, trade, energy, transport, communications, humanitarian, educational, etc. The broad potential for cooperation in these areas was noted and further plans for its development were discussed.

Minister Bayramov also informed his interlocutor in detail about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place.