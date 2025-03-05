Azerbaijan initiates fund to back Baku-Grozny flight victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A collection has been organized at the Azerbaijan Civil Aviation Museum under the National Aviation Academy to create personal archives for each member of the crew who perished in the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), during the Baku-Grozny flight, and permanently display the materials in the museum’s exhibition, a source on the museum told Trend.

According to the source, the materials provided by the crew members' families to the museum include items related to their professional activities, such as clothing, documents, personal belongings, photos, etc.

The source pointed out that under the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 29, 2024, the crew members who perished in the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft of AZAL, which performed the Baku-Grozny flight, were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. The crew members, Igor Kshnyakin, Aleksandr Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva, were recognized for their high professionalism, courage, and selflessness in performing their duties and saving the lives of passengers.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 in the state registry and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russian Federation, crashed near Aktau Airport in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the aviation accident, two crew members (the captain and the co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers lost their lives. Despite the human casualties and injuries, during an emergency landing, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and attendants. Following the receipt of information about the emergency landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan, necessary search and rescue operations were immediately carried out, and survivors were evacuated and provided medical assistance.

