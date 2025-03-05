KTZ Express, Shandong Hi-Speed explore ways to raise Middle Corridor agricultural cargo volume

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. The management of KTZ Express and China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group discussed the growth of agricultural cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCIR) in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for increasing freight volumes, expanding cooperation, and implementing new logistics solutions, such as increasing the number of container trains to Central Asian countries and the potential use of double-decker containers to enhance transportation efficiency.

The negotiations confirmed the mutual interest of Kazakhstan and China in strengthening transport and logistics ties and developing multimodal routes. The companies will continue their cooperation under the strategic partnership agreement signed in December 2024.

The meeting highlighted that the development of joint logistics projects between KTZ Express and Shandong Hi-Speed Group opens up new opportunities for increasing cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and China, as well as for the integration of the countries into international transportation chains.

Shandong Hi-Speed Group Corporation, also known as Shandong Gaosu Group is a state-owned enterprise based in Jinan, China, owned by the Shandong Provincial People's Government. It is primarily engaged in the investment, construction, and operation of highways, expressways, bridges, railways, rail transit, harbors, shipping, and logistics.