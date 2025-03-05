Azerbaijan joins forces with int'l partners for 4th industrial revolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. We launched cooperation with more than 30 international partners in the field of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) last year, the Executive Director of the Analysis and Coordination Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy Fariz Jafarov said during a press conference on the center's performance in 2024 and the planned directions for 2025, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the center had a very broad spectrum of activities in 2024.

"Azerbaijan is the first country in the world to establish the 4IR at the level of a state institution. Azerbaijan is the first country in the CIS region to host this center.

In the field of the 4th industrial revolution, last year we started partnerships with over 30 international partners. We share the experiences we have learned from international partners with local ones. The number of our local partners exceeds 100. Through strategic cooperation with these partners, of course, Azerbaijan's position is further strengthened," he added.

