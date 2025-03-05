Azerbaijani ministry of economy to refurbish call center using AI-based tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be applied to the call center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy this year, the Executive Director of the Analysis and Coordination Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy Fariz Jafarov said during a press conference on the center's performance in 2024 and the planned directions for 2025, Trend reports.

" No matter how many calls you receive during the day, this technology will allow you to analyze those calls because it would take a little longer for people to physically analyze and respond to them instantly," he explained.