Kazakh university, FAO strengthen cooperation in agri-food domain

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. Kazakh Agro Technical Research University and the FAO are strengthening cooperation to develop sustainable agri-food systems as part of the visit of FAO Deputy Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Viorel Gutu, to the university, Trend reports.

During the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation and partnership strengthening was signed, opening new opportunities for joint work in the areas of sustainable agriculture, climate change adaptation, and digitalization of the agricultural sector. This important step in the development of international cooperation and strengthening the scientific and educational potential of the Kazakh Agro Technical Research University (KATU) will contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Kazakhstan in line with FAO’s global strategic goals.

The FAO Strategic Framework Program for 2022-2031 is aimed at achieving four key objectives: improving production, nutrition, the environment, and quality of life. The FAO’s comprehensive approach takes into account the interconnection between the economic, social, and environmental aspects of agri-food systems, fostering sustainable agricultural development.

During the course of the visit, the FAO corner at the university was officially launched, marking a significant milestone in collaborative engagement and knowledge dissemination.

The parties noted that the opening of the FAO corner would create a unique space for knowledge exchange, training events, and the distribution of modern materials reflecting innovative approaches in education and sustainable agricultural development.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a UN agency whose main task is to combat hunger. FAO serves as a forum where both developed and developing countries discuss and align political decisions on food security on equal terms.

