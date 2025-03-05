Ashgabattimes portal features article about Azerbaijan.Travel platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The popular Turkmen portal, Ashgabattimes.com, recently featured an article on the Azerbaijan.Travel platform, showcasing the diverse tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan told Trend.

The article, available in Turkmen, English, and Russian, offers a comprehensive overview of the Azerbaijan.Travel platform. Information was provided about valuable insights into the country’s tourism opportunities, routes, rich history, and key attractions of Azerbaijan. At the same time, a banner of the Azerbaijan.Travel tourism website was placed on the main page of the ashgabattimes.com portal and displayed as a hyperlink.

The article highlights how the Azerbaijan.Travel platform serves as a vital resource for tourists, offering in-depth information about the country’s history, culture, nature, and notable landmarks of Azerbaijan. Special attention is given to the “Baku City” section, showcasing unique architecture, history, and cultural significance of Baku city. The platform also covers UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Icherishehir City and Gobustan, alongside natural treasures like Lake Goygol and the winter tourism. Additionally, visitors can explore the Lahij region, known for its rich local crafts and ancient traditions.

Furthermore, the article states that Azerbaijan.Travel also features detailed sections on introducing other tourist regions and traditions of Azerbaijan. The site provides tourists to plan their trips with ease as well as it offers essential details on hotels, restaurants, and local services. This tourism platform not only introduces the natural and cultural resources of Azerbaijan, but also provides tourists with important information for ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The platform also aims to introduce the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan to the world.

In addition, the article provides practical travel information for Citizens of Turkmenistan, including visa application procedures through the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan and the option to obtain an electronic visa via the ASAN Visa service.