Rural parts of Azerbaijan to see expansion of their water delivery networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Water supply networks are set to get a facelift and stretch their legs in various corners of Azerbaijan, with an eye on opening the floodgates for certain villages, Trend reports.

The Regional Irrigation Service, operating under the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan (SAWR), has initiated the required efforts for the project.

The project parameters will include the augmentation of the existing hydrological distribution framework alongside the deployment of volumetric measurement devices.



The scope of these initiatives encompasses 39 villages across 18 distinct districts within the geographical confines of Azerbaijan.



The entity has officially disseminated a request for proposals regarding the acquisition of polyethylene piping solutions.



The State Service projects that the aggregate expenditure for these undertakings will total approximately 895,500 manat ($526,758).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel