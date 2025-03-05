Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan sign deals on energy technology partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Russia's Tatneft, and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz have signed several memoranda of cooperation, Trend reports.

The agreements were signed during the "Digitalization, Industrial Safety, and Procurement in the Energy Sector" conference, which took place in Baku. The partnership focuses on advancing digital technologies and industrial safety.

The documents outline the exchange of expertise in developing and implementing digital solutions, as well as measures to prevent and mitigate the impact of man-made emergencies, according to KazMunayGas.

The parties also discussed the introduction of innovative technologies, improving production safety, strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensuring the sustainable development of the oil and gas sector.

KazMunayGas highlighted that the company is continuing to expand its collaboration with key partners in the areas of technology and knowledge exchange, as well as geological exploration and hydrocarbon extraction.