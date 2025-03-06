Canadian outlet features insightful article by Israeli expert on South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. According to an article by Israeli political analyst and former Minister of Communications, Satellite, and Cybersecurity, Ayoob Kara, published in the Canadian outlet "THEJ.CA," the countries of the South Caucasus can neutralize regional threats and achieve stability since the collapse of the Soviet Union only by overcoming traditional ethnic conflicts and fully cooperating, Trend reports.

The article, titled "Threats to the South Caucasus," suggests that by collaborating, South Caucasus countries can achieve the necessary geopolitical balance to enhance their control over the region and achieve lasting peace and stability.

The article also notes that the US's distancing from global conflicts has created a power vacuum, heightening geopolitical tensions in several regions. In a strategically important area like the South Caucasus, located along trade routes and corridors between Europe and Asia, certain political forces are shifting towards the West. Kara emphasized that Armenia's foreign policy, despite its desire to "move closer to the West," remains untrustworthy.

The full article can be found at the following link:

https://thej.ca/2025/02/24/threats-to-the-south-caucasus/

