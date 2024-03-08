Axpo partners with French initiative to drive hydrogen transport in Arve Valley

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. In a move aimed at advancing sustainable transportation solutions, Axpo has announced its participation in a groundbreaking hydrogen production and distribution project set to transform France's Arve Valley, Trend reports.

The initiative, named the "Arve Hydrogène Mobilité" project (Arv’Hy), is poised to revolutionize the region's transport sector by introducing hydrogen-powered vehicles, with plans for the first hydrogen service station to commence operations in the first quarter of 2025.

The project, unveiled today, is bolstered by a coalition of industry leaders and regional stakeholders committed to environmental sustainability. Among the project's key partners are Atawey, renowned for its expertise in developing H2 filling stations, and Jean Lain Mobilités, a prominent distributor of vehicles in the French Alps, specializing in hydrogen-fueled cars.

With the overarching goal of reducing carbon emissions in the Arve Valley, the Arv’Hy project aims to establish a robust hydrogen ecosystem. The collaboration underscores the region's determination to spearhead the transition towards cleaner energy solutions.

The initiative marks the beginning of a collaborative effort involving five key local stakeholders. Atawey will contribute its technological prowess, while Axpo will ensure a steady supply of renewable energy crucial for hydrogen production. Jean Lain Mobilités will provide invaluable insights into hydrogen transportation, while LSBN and Crédit Agricole des Savoie will offer logistical support and financial expertise, respectively. Additionally, the project will benefit from the guidance of hydrogen developer Eneralys, leveraging its experience in managing green hydrogen sites and transportation networks.

