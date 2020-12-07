Iranian currency rates for December 7

Finance 7 December 2020
Iranian currency rates for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to December 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,961 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 7

Iranian rial on December 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,383

56,454

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,153

47,101

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,968

4,967

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,769

4,774

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,847

6,841

1 Indian rupee

INR

570

570

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,871

138,018

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,241

26,252

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,392

40,321

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,847

32,842

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,565

29,612

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,758

2,761

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,375

5,384

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

567

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,527

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,208

31,187

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,474

31,467

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,585

49,640

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,258

2,263

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,419

35,404

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,187

31,165

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,428

6,430

100 Thai baths

THB

139,117

139,098

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,318

10,345

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,798

38,750

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,961

50,912

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,979

9,985

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,721

12,682

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,975

2,970

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,382

16,406

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,381

87,308

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,118

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,249 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,809 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,176 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.


