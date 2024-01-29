Kyrgyzstan bolsters imports of cars from China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan's imports of passenger cars from China increased from January through November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee reveals that the country imported 60,058 passenger cars from China during the specified period, which is 46 times more than in January-November 2022 (1,301 cars).

The value of these imports surged by 29 times, reaching $939.254 million, in contrast to the same period in 2022 ($31.523 million).

Throughout the eleven-month period, China remained the primary supplier of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan. Following China were South Korea (46,357 cars valued at $398.461 million), Russia (13,412 cars valued at $131.243 million), the US (10,958 cars valued at $191.457 million), and Japan (8,615 cars valued at $188.253 million).

Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 157,292 passenger cars, valued at over $2.375 billion, from January through November 2023. The import volume surged by 4.6 times compared to the same period in 2022 (33,895 cars), and the value increased year-on-year by 5.5 times ($425.525 million in January–November 2022).

Trade between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $4.850 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 31-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.678 billion).

Kyrgyz exports to China during this period reached $71.888 million, which is a 38.1-percent growth compared to the 11 months of 2022 ($52.042 million). Kyrgyzstan’s imports from China for the reviewed months of 2023 reached $4.778 billion, increasing by 31 percent year-on-year ($3.626 billion in January - November 2022).

Meantime, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.917 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 29-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.787 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $2.807 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.054 billion). The country's imports amounted to $11.109 billion, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.732 billion).