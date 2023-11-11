EBRD revises loan portfolio for Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 11. The EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) project portfolio in Tajikistan had reached 507 million euros, allocated for 71 active projects as of September 30, Trend reports.

The bank contributed 447 million euros, or 88 percent of the funding, to support sustainable infrastructure in Tajikistan. An additional 34 million euros, equivalent to 7 percent of the portfolio, was allocated to financial institutions, while 26 million euros, or 5 percent of the portfolio, were designated for projects in industry, commerce, and agriculture.

As of September 30, EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan reached 927 million euros for 163 projects.

In terms of annual funding, the EBRD provided 131 million euros for Tajikistan projects in 2020, followed by 56 million euros in 2021 and 21 million euros in 2022.

Under the new country strategy until 2025, the EBRD aims to enhance Tajikistan's infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and create employment opportunities within the country.

According to Holger Wiefel, Head of Tajikistan for the EBRD, in over 30 years of cooperation, the bank and Tajikistan have enjoyed excellent collaboration with the authorities, both central and regional, as well as with the business community.