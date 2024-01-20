Turkmenistan sets ambitious goals for advancing e-commerce and digital economy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. The development of the digital economy and e-commerce has been identified as one of the priorities in the development plans of the shopping complex of Turkmenistan for 2024, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In particular, the State Commodity Exchange has been tasked with introducing advanced electronic trading methods, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been instructed to organize exhibitions and conferences using modern technologies.

Furthermore, the country plans to expand the range and increase the volume of textile industry products, improve the art of carpet making.

Measures will also be taken to develop the private sector and trade and economic relations of Turkmenistan with other countries.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to actively develop e-commerce and the digital economy, giving priority to digital technologies to improve business processes and ensure sustainable economic growth.

These efforts are aimed at stimulating innovation, improving the business environment and providing citizens with access to modern digital solutions.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel