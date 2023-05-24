Verbal skirmish escalates to brawl in Armenian parliament (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A fight broke out between Armenian MPs from the opposition and the ruling Civil Contract party in the local parliament, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, the brawl followed the speech of the MP from the "Armenia" opposition bloc Artur Sargsyan, who stood up in front of Judge Armen Danielyan and MPs from the ruling party and urged them to look into his eyes.

Previously, Danielyan issued a decision to arrest Sargsyan. Subsequently, he was acquitted by a higher authority.

Sargsyan, in particular, complained that his position during the judicial investigation wasn’t heard. According to the MP, this was not the first time for Danielyan.

As a result, all this resulted in swearing, verbal skirmish, and brawl. The employees of the internal security of the parliament intervened. They were called to the session hall by the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.