Georgia records growth in trade with Azerbaijan for 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the first 11 months of 2022 increased, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

According to statistical data, Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through November 2022 reached $1.1 billion, which is 16.8 percent more than in the same period in 2021 ($999.5 million).

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among Georgia's main trading partners in the reporting period of 2022.

During the first 11 months of 2022, Türkiye became Georgia's main trade partner (trade turnover - $2.5 billion), followed by Russia ($2.2 billion) and China ($1.6 billion).

Georgia from January through November 2022 imported goods from Azerbaijan worth $572.9 million, which is an increase of 12.1 percent over the corresponding period in 2021 ($511.2 million).

Meanwhile, Georgian exports to Azerbaijan in the reporting period increased by 21.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($488.2 million) - up to $595.4 million.