Housing prices in Georgia show rise in 1Q2023

Buying a flat or a house in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi became more expensive in the first quarter of the year, the latest Residential Property Price Index of the National Statistics Office of Georgia showed, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Released on Monday, the Index pointed to a 9.3 percent increase in prices for flats and 11.6 percent for houses compared to 2022.

The cost of flats in Mtatsminda district was observed at ₾4,919 ($1,963) per square metre, with the figure standing at ₾3,619 ($1,444) for houses.

The figures showed Mtatsminda prices to be the highest, followed by Vake and Saburtalo districts.