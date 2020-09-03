Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

Schoolchildren trained with the support of Azercell have received bronze medals

Azerbaijani schoolchildren successfully participated in the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) held on August 14-21 in a virtual format with the support by Azercell Telecom, which have made a significant contribution to the educational development in the country. Murad Eynizadeh, 11th grade student of the lyceum with Physics, Mathematics and Informatics under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aziz Huseynov, 10th grade student of the secondary school No. 15 named after M.Azizbeyov in Ganja, won bronze medals in this prestigious competition.

It should be noted that the students were trained for the International Olympiad in Informatics with the support of Azercell. Thus, both M.Eynizadeh and A.Huseynov participated in the training sessions organized with the contribution of Azercell to get them prepared for the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad.

APIO, one of the most prestigious international competitions in computer sciences among the youth, has been held since 2007. This year, more than 200 students from 33 countries took part in the competition. This time, the competition held in online format was organized by the Indonesian government. The representatives of countries within the South Asian / Western Pacific region participate in the APIO competition.

Standing out for its contributions and initiatives aimed at the development of young generation, Azercell Telecom has been supporting Azerbaijani students participating in another prestigious competition - the International Olympiad in Informatics. Last year, Azercell acted as the Digital Sponsor at the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics held in Baku and provided participants with mobile internet. The company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has organized special trainings for students preparing for international Olympiads in computer science, helping them to develop their scientific knowledge.

It should be noted that Azercell attaches special importance and supports the development of the young generation in the country, increasing the knowledge and skills of schoolchildren and students in various fields, as well as building human resource capacity in the field of information and communication, computer engineering in the country. Azercell will continue to work on projects to identify and support talented students in the field of informatics, and support educational development in the field of information technologies in general.