Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The seventh meeting of the High Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues was held in Baku on May 6-7, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that delegations from the Republic of Azerbaijan (head of the delegation - S. Sharifov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (head of the delegation - A. Jahangiri), the Republic of Kazakhstan (head of the delegation - Z. Amanzholova), the Russian Federation (head of the delegation - M. Petrakov), and Turkmenistan (head of the delegation - M. Atajanov) participated in the negotiations.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Sharifov, chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties continued discussing the methodology for establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

The delegations expressed their gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the meeting.

The next meeting of the working group will be held on June 24-27, 2024, in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

