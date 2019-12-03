Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia is very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 3.

Lavrov, in turn, noted that the prospects for the development of economic cooperation are most positive, since this direction is part of strategic cooperation.

“In addition, there is very close cooperation on transport interchanges,” the Russian foreign minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news