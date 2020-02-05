Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)

5 February 2020 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

In accordance with the Annual Plan approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense, a familiarization visit to the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski was organized for military attachés of foreign countries accredited in the country, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Sixteen representatives of the military attachés apparatus of thirteen states were presented a general briefing on the history of establishment and activity of the military lyceum. They also got acquainted with the educational process at the Lyceum.

The military attachés expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense for organizing the visit at a high level.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
  • Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan to export cars to CIS, Middle Eastern and African countries
Economy 19:37
Digitalization ranks second in SOCAR’s strategic development plan
Oil&Gas 18:39
What highways will open this year in Azerbaijan?
Construction 18:29
VTB Capital: Azerbaijan's sovereign bonds - among most attractive
Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Connect company changes billing period for internet services
ICT 17:54
Azerbaijan arranges import of food products from Japan
Business 17:46
Latest
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)
Politics 22:03
Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue
Politics 21:42
Plane catches fire after veering off runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport (VIDEO)
Turkey 21:15
Iran discloses funds saved by Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex
Oil&Gas 20:37
Area of irrigated land increases in Georgia
Business 20:28
Number of drilled oil, gas wells in Iran disclosed
Oil&Gas 20:15
Denmark exports medicines to Iran
Business 19:41
Azerbaijan to export cars to CIS, Middle Eastern and African countries
Economy 19:37
Details about new company in Georgian aviation market revealed
Transport 19:27