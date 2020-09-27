Lithuanian, Latvian FMs concerned over Armenia's large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius and Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics expressed concern over Armenia's recent aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

"Monitoring worrying developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan very closely,” Linkevicius tweeted. “I strongly call for de-escalation. Peaceful solution is the only possible solution.”

"Very alarming events along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh region, I call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate and resolve the current situation through a political dialogue," Rinkevics tweeted.