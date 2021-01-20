French ambassador to Azerbaijan talks about January 20 tragedy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross shared the information about the January 20 tragedy when the Soviet troops killed civilians in Azerbaijan’s Baku city.
"On this day in 1990, Soviet troops opened fire on the crowd in Baku,” the ambassador tweeted. “Over 130 peaceful demonstrators and simple bystanders were killed. Less than two years later, Azerbaijan declared its independence from the Soviet Union.”
Latest
New geopolitical reality following Karabakh war to make contribution to GDP growth in Azerbaijan - Economy Minister
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Alley of Martyrs on 31st anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)
Black January means symbol of struggle for independence - Charged ’Affairs of Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia