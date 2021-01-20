French ambassador to Azerbaijan talks about January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross shared the information about the January 20 tragedy when the Soviet troops killed civilians in Azerbaijan’s Baku city.

"On this day in 1990, Soviet troops opened fire on the crowd in Baku,” the ambassador tweeted. “Over 130 peaceful demonstrators and simple bystanders were killed. Less than two years later, Azerbaijan declared its independence from the Soviet Union.”