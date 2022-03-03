Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in direction of Tovuz region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

On March 2, from 08:50 PM to 09:16 PM (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan settlements of the Tovuz region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures. There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army. Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.