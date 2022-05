BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The OSCE welcomes the meeting held in Brussels between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing an OSCE statement.

"Direct dialogue is a necessary condition for the normalization of relations and the preparation of a comprehensive peace agreement. We remain ready to contribute to efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in South Caucasus," the statement said.