BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Flags to be flown at half mast at the European Union (EU) Delegation in Azerbaijan in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Trend reports.

"In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all EU delegations around the world will be flying the flag on half-mast.

We stand with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom in mourning Her Majesty’s passing," Borrel wrote on his Twitter.