Azerbaijani MFA appoints new press secretary (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 09:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Aykhan Hajizade has been appointed the new press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan following the order of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing the ministry.

He was born in 1981. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in international relations and international law of Baku State University. Hajizade received a master's degree in security strategy from the US National Defense University, participated in a number of training programs and trainings abroad, is a graduate of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies Graduate Program and the UN Disarmament Fellowship Program.

Hajizade has held various diplomatic positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan since 2007. He worked at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, as the third and second secretary of organizations and institutions at the OSCE and Permanent Mission of Austria to the UN in Vienna from 2010-2014. He also worked as the first secretary and adviser at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States from 2017-2022. Hajizade has been the Deputy Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan since July 2022.

He is married and has three kids.