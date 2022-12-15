Azerbaijanis trying to tackle problem through peaceful protests – Shusha protester (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijanis are trying to tackle the problem through peaceful protests, President of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Israfil Ashurli, taking part in the peaceful protests near Shusha, close to the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, told Trend's correspondent at the scene on December 15.

"It's my civic duty to take a stand on the events occurring in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment. My climbing friends came here as well to express their opinion. I'm glad that we have formed a society that is ready to express its civil position. Here the first violin is played not by the military, but by university students, people of peaceful professions, representatives of environmental services. This is good news, which is called the "soft" power effect, when people of civilian professions come to a zone of possible clashes and are trying to solve the problem with a completely peaceful protest," he said.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.