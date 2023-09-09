EU does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. In view of the so-called "presidential elections" in Azerbaijan's Khankendi held on September 9, 2023, the EU reiterates that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said, Trend reports.

"At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku. The EU is committed to supporting this process," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Türkiye have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the so-called “elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation".