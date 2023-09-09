Moldovan MFA condemns so-called "elections" held by separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Republic of Moldova does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on September 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova said, Trend reports.

In a statement, Moldovan MFA has called those "elections" contrary to the norms and fundamental principles of international law.

"The Moldovan Foreign Ministry once again underlines its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Türkiye have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the so-called “elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation".