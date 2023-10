BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. We have very ambitious plans in the fields of energy and transport, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

Underlining that there were great achievements in this area, the head of state said: “The energy and transport projects we have implemented together serve the energy and transport security of many countries today.”