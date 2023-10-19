Great Leader always envisioned sovereign Azerbaijan only with Karabakh, and its crown jewel, Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Great Leader always envisioned a sovereign Azerbaijan only with Karabakh, and its crown jewel, Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh Exhibition - "Rebuild Karabakh", Trend reports.

"In Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, beloved by the Great Leader, life is reviving with great enthusiasm. As cities, towns, and villages are being rebuilt, the original inhabitants of these lands are returning to their native homes to live in peace. The pioneering restoration and reintegration work carried out in these areas serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between the state and the private sector," President Ilham Aliyev said.