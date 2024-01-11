France overtly spurs Armenia into revenge - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. France is pushing Armenia towards revenge, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Elshad Mirbashir told Trend.

"Azerbaijan can appropriately respond to those who oppose it. Armenia and pro-Armenian groups, particularly France, should recognize that Azerbaijan will vigorously defend its legitimate stance. France is militarizing Armenia while simultaneously aiming to establish a military presence there. The United States is also displaying a willingness to provide comprehensive assistance to Armenia. They aim to prepare Armenia for fresh regional adventures against both our country and the groups that the US perceives as its adversaries," said Mirbashir.

"France and the United States both aim to use Armenia as a springboard. In this example, we find attempts to bolster the anti-Azerbaijani agenda. The UN Security Council had five anti-Azerbaijani talks at France's request, but no resolutions were enacted due to opposition from other countries. This is an indication of our country's international standing. Political attacks on Azerbaijan are also carried out via other political venues. Azerbaijan, in turn, confidently defends its stance and provides a suitable response," the MP added.

