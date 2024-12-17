Uzbekistan's Saneg Oil Italy begins lubricant exports to Portugal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Saneg Oil Italy (the European lubricants operator of Uzbekistan's Saneg oil and gas company) started exports of lubricants to Portugal, Saneg told Trend.

As part of the initial phase of the partnership, 27 tons of motor oils, industrial oils, and greases were delivered to Portuguese Lubrifuel distributor.

The distributor agreement was signed shortly before the Saneg Oil Italy Partner Conference, held on December 4 in Gubbio, Italy. Lubrifuel, a prominent supplier of products from leading European brands, is set to strengthen Saneg's market presence in Portugal.

"Expanding supplies to Portugal allows us to strengthen our presence in the European Union and diversify distribution channels. This step confirms the strong interest of European partners in our products. The Saneg presentation in Italy and the Partner Conference further solidified our reputation among key players in the lubricants market," Executive Director of Saneg Oil Italy Mauro Nocelli.

In 2024, Saneg Oil Italy supplied over 4,000 tons of oils and lubricants under the Saneg brand to the Italian market. Additionally, the first 50 tons of Saneg oils produced in Italy were shipped to Uzbekistan in November and December.