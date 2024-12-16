Azerbaijan confers new rights to country's Judicial-Legal Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Judicial-Legal Council is bestowed with new powers, Trend reports.

According to information, this is reflected in the amendment to the law “On Judicial-Legal Council” approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under the document, the rights of the Judicial-Legal Council include:

- Determining the rules for selecting candidates for vacant judicial positions;

- Approval of the Regulations on the Judges' Evaluation Committee and formation of the Judges' Evaluation Committee;

- determining the procedure for involving judges appointed for the first time for a period of 3 years to study in the scientific educational institution of the relevant executive authority;

- establishment of the Appeal Board of the Judicial-Legal Council to consider complaints against the results of the interview conducted in the apparatuses of the judiciary and the Judicial-Legal Council in connection with recruitment to the civil service.

Furthermore, the Judicial-Legal Council is responsible for approving the Regulation on the Appeal Board of the Judicial-Legal Council.

