Azerbaijan's green corridor attracts growing number of entrepreneurs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The number of entrepreneurs using the Green Corridor in Azerbaijan continues to grow, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

"The customs system is a crucial tool in this direction, as it plays a key role in managing international trade and creating conditions for entering new markets. The development of dialogue between the state and the private sector is one of the fundamental principles of economic growth and enhancing investment attractiveness in our country.

The Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, as one of the parties to the Main Collective Agreement with the government, is strengthening cooperation with state structures to address issues raised by entrepreneurs and to implement strategic goals, such as the development of the national economy and its orientation towards export.

In this regard, I would like to especially highlight the activities of the Council for Bilateral Cooperation between the Confederation and the State Customs Committee. Many of the raised issues have been successfully resolved, and we are pleased that the number of entrepreneurs using the Green Corridor continues to grow.

In recent years, significant progress has been observed in the customs system. The introduction of electronic declarations, trade facilitation initiatives, and the creation of procedures in line with international standards are important steps in this area. These measures not only contribute to improving the business environment in our country but also create new opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship," added Musayev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel