Uzbekistan, Saudi-based DataVolt discuss implementation of green data center project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan and Saudi-based DataVolt discussed the implementation of the first phase of the green data center project, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and the CEO of Datavolt, Rajit Nanda.

During the meeting the sides noted that special attention should be paid to ensuring sufficient power supply for the project realization. Rajit Nanda informed that renewable energy sources will be used in this project.

In addition, it was emphasized that practical work is underway to attract large international IT companies to Uzbekistan by creating data centers.

Both parties also discussed issues related to the realization of joint initiatives to promote Uzbekistan's potential in IT outsourcing in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia and the accelerated development of digital solutions in education and training of talents in IT outsourcing and other technologies.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and DataVolt launched the construction of the first phase of the green data center on the territory of IT Park Uzbekistan.

DataVolt is expected to invest $5 billion in stages for the implementation of the project until 2030. As part of the initial stage, a data center with a total capacity of 10 MW and costing $150 million will be built on the territory of IT Park Uzbekistan in Tashkent.