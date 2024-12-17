Iran reiterates benign objectives of its nuclear program – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran has consistently affirmed that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes and will continue to focus on these objectives, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a press briefing held in Tehran on December 17, Trend reports.

Bagai underscored that Iran has consistently articulated its position regarding its nuclear program as being exclusively for non-hostile applications, and this paradigm is unlikely to undergo any transformation.

As he asserted, the breadth of Iran's defensive capabilities is substantial, and there is no necessity for military objectives within the nuclear program. The representative further articulated that interventions targeting Iran’s nuclear initiative by specific stakeholders have not yielded any adverse ramifications on the ongoing progression of the initiative.

Bagai also highlighted the current diplomatic engagement between Iran and a trio of European nations—the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—occurring at the deputy foreign ministerial echelon. He acknowledged, however, that a definitive temporal framework has yet to be established for these deliberations.

To recall, on November 21, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution with 19 votes in favor, 12 neutral, and 3 against, urging Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on several issues. The resolution also called for Iran to provide reliable documentation regarding uranium traces found at two undisclosed sites.

Looking back to near history, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In 2020, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by restrictions outlined in the nuclear agreement.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran officially declares that its strategy is not to acquire an atomic bomb, emphasizing that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

