Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 marks country's growing global influence - Media Dev't Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the COP29—the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change—in Baku, alongside the ongoing rapid reconstruction of liberated territories and the intensification of the Great Return process, has underscored the country’s growing international authority and leadership position, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Chief Executive Officer at the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Media Literacy" conference in Baku, held as part of Media Literacy Week, Ismayilov emphasized the significant impact that Azerbaijan’s dynamic public environment and its rise to global prominence have had on the country’s media landscape.

These developments, he said, have fostered a stronger informational base that not only enhances the professional activity of Azerbaijani media domestically but also contributes to shaping the international media agenda.

"The successful hosting of COP29 marks another key step in Azerbaijan’s rising international stature. It reflects the country’s assumption of new roles and responsibilities in executing regional and global projects.

Creating an effective media mechanism and communication strategy for the successful coverage of COP29, focused on climate change—recognized by the UN as the number one global issue—and fully informing the public about the significance of the event was crucial for shaping public opinion correctly.

Our analysis reveals that all media outlets in Azerbaijan showcased exceptional professionalism during the largest event in the history of our independence, going above and beyond to deliver comprehensive coverage to both local and international audiences.

We would like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate our journalists for their outstanding work during COP29 and express our sincere gratitude for their dedication and excellence in fulfilling their professional duties!" Ismayilov noted.